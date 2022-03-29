MEADVILLE, Pa. -- Two newspaper veterans are taking on new leadership roles with The Meadville Tribune.
Devon Stout has been named general manager of the newspaper while James Briggs has been named advertising director, said Sharon Sorg, publisher of the Tribune and CNHI regional executive.
"Devon has a great understanding of the community and the people who we serve. In his new role, he will have a greater impact in making sure The Meadville Tribune is providing exactly what they need," Sorg said.
As general manager, Stout will oversee day-to-day operations of the Tribune, in addition to his duties as regional director of audience development at both Meadville and Sharon.
"I'm excited to take on new responsibilities and help all the great people here succeed as we continue to put out a great local paper," Stout said.
Stout joined the Tribune's circulation department, which handles subscriptions and distribution of the paper‚ in November 2001. He was named the Tribune's circulation director in 2008. He became regional director of audience development in 2011 with the addition of those duties at Sharon as well.
"We've come to love this town," Stout said. "It has a lot to offer and the positive changes we've seen over the years we've been here."
Like Stout, Briggs comes into his new role as advertising director at the Tribune with more than 20 years of experience in media and advertising sales, Sorg said.
"James brings a wide variety of experience to his new position. His experience will help our advertisers market themselves in both print and digital platforms and reach the consumers they need to grow their businesses," Sorg said.
Briggs started in the industry as an advertising sales representative in 1998. He's been advertising sales director at the Star Beacon since 2019 and recently was named its general manager. He will continue in those roles while also overseeing the Tribune's sales staff.
"You learn something new every day by being out in front of your customers," Briggs said of his sales philosophy. "You find out what their needs are help with solutions for them."
Briggs said one of his goals is to create more community awareness as well.
The Meadville Tribune is a CNHI newspaper. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in 22 states. For more information about CNHI, please visit www.cnhi.com.