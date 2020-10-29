TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – Goat's Bluff, a scenic rock formation that overlooks the Illinois River in northeast Oklahoma, is owned by the Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. Its past is rife with colorful tales, and it's been the frequent target of vandals. It is also nexus of an eccentric history involving an infamous criminal and his car.
Charles Arthur Floyd, or "Pretty Boy Floyd," was a bank robber who was killed by a group of FBI agents in 1934 after a string of heists. The outlaw was born in Adairsville, Georgia, and after his family moved west, he was raised in Atkins, Oklahoma, in Sequoyah County. He was arrested numerous times throughout his life, and in various places around the country, including St. Louis; Pueblo, Colorado; Akron, Ohio; and Toledo, Ohio.
Floyd captured the attention of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover after he engaged in a July 14, 1933 gunfight known as the "Kansas City Massacre," which left four officers dead. Floyd was then named Public Enemy No. 1, but prior to that, he purportedly left a relic to the Tahlequah community, which may have saved his life.
When police caught wind that Floyd was planning to attend the funeral of his partner's father near Ada, they prepared to ambush him. They chased Floyd around northwest Oklahoma, shooting rounds of bullets into the rear of the vehicle. Floyd, who knew the hills better than the feds, met up with some allies in Cookson, Keys, or Muskogee, and they agreed to take him in, on one condition: He had to ditch the car.
As the story goes, Floyd drove the car to the Illinois River and to the base of Goat's Bluff, where he plowed it into the silt. A few decades ago, it was found and recovered by Joe Ford, a local maintenance engineer.
Jonathan Edwards, president of Cherokee Cruisin' Classic Car Club, has been a friend of Ford's for years, and knows the story of the famed car.
"He was hunting and found the car beneath the branches. The [property] owner said that if he could get it out, he could have it," said Edwards.
The vehicle took three hours to unearth, and at first, Ford didn't understand its historical significance. He became suspicious after noticing that it was riddled with .45-caliber bullet holes. The only gun that could have put them there at that time was the Thomas submachine gun, or "Tommy gun."
"It is known to have been riddled in bullets," said Tahlequah historian Brad Agnew, who believes the car likely belonged to the famed mobster.
Over 100 rounds of bullets blasted the end of the car, but Floyd had installed a lead plate that protected him during the chase. It took Ford five years to restore the car.
"It was a pile of rust. They had to sand it all down and start from the frame up," said Edwards.
Mitchell DuVall, owner of DuVall Transmission in Tahlequah, is also a friend of Ford's. DuVall, who restores Model A cars, has been in the vehicle many times and is familiar with the stories of the outlaws. He recently went on an "outlaw-ture" and visited the Cookson Hills.
"We wound up along the Cookson Hills where the outlaws hid. Pretty Boy Floyd was friends with a lot of people in Cookson and Keys," DuVall said. "People in the area would leave them food when they were hiding out, and the outlaws would hide money for them in the springs in their smokehouses."
When asked about the authenticity of the vehicle, both DuVall and Edwards said they support the claim, without question.
"A lot of the stories told are true," said DuVall.
And Ford found the original bill of sale from the dealer.
"He rarely purchased vehicles," said Edwards.
Most of the vehicles Floyd acquired were by theft. In this instance, the bill of sale matched with the serial number on the car.
"I am a retired cop, so I am naturally skeptical," said Edwards.
But regarding this vehicle, he is certain of its provenance.
"There's no chance that it wasn't his, and had he stolen the car, we wouldn't know the history of it," Edwards said.
Ford still owns the car and displays it in parades and at car shows.
DuVall reminisced on the condition of the vehicle and the thrill of restoring cars, such as the Pretty Boy Floyd Car.
"When you see the car, it is so different than anything else on the highway. It is an attention-getter. Regardless of your age, you are always getting a thumbs up," said DuVall. "It's not uncommon to get your picture taken at a traffic light."