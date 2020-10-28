TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – Despite downturns in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, houses are flying off the market in northeast Oklahoma, and interest rates remain among the lowest they have ever been in the area.
“You can get a 30-year fixed rate for a little less than 3 percent today, and you can get a 15-year fixed rate for a little less than 2.5 percent,” said Mark Gish, president of BancFirst Tahlequah. “It also depends on what program you’re going into. Some of them are an eighth of a point higher or an eighth of a point lower, but all in all, they’re cheapest rates I’ve ever seen in 42 years.”
In September, Freddie Mac reported 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 2.86 percent, the lowest in Freddie Mac’s 49 years of conducting the Primary Mortgage Market Survey. By last week, that number had dropped to 2.80 percent. A year ago at this time, the average rate for an FRM was 3.75 percent. The low rates allow low- and moderate-income borrowers to benefit from refinancing their monthly payments.
Gish said once the economy begins to turn around and the U.S. starts to get the COVID-19 virus under control, rates could be greatly impacted. Until then, he expects them to remain stable for the foreseeable future.
“I think the real estate boom will continue for the next few years,” said Gish. “If not, I think it will continue strong through 2021.”
The low rates have homebuyers scooping properties off the market in the Cherokee County area. Century 21 Wright Real Estate had a record-breaking month in July, and now it has already surpassed last year’s sales volume by the end of September.
Steven Wright, Century 21 Wright Real Estate in Tahlequah, said a lot of out-of-towners have been moving into the area, and the interest rates have helped the brokerage sell houses.
“First-time homebuyers are getting qualified, and people have an opportunity to move up in housing, because there are better loans available," Wright said.
There have been some reports that lenders are scaling back on home loans. That's not unusual during times when the economy has taken a hit. And with less job security for millions of Americans due to the pandemic, it's tough for lenders to accurately gauge a consumer’s financial health.
Gish said that to some extent, there has been difficulty approving loans, but it is not up to the bank, nor is it something the borrower can control.
“When you go to apply for a home loan anymore, they’re going to want you to have been on that job for six months or longer, and they’re going to want the prospects of continued employment to be pretty good,” said Gish. “Well, who can honestly say today, ‘My chances of continued employment are as good next month as they are today'? With the way this economy is and the pandemic, you’d like to think the majority of us are OK, but there are some people, especially in the service industry, who could suffer a setback and be laid off again.”
However, the clients at Wright Real Estate have not had any issues with moneylenders. Wright said all the local lenders have been good about working with homebuyers to get them pre-approved, qualified, and the loans closed. He said the only issue is a lack of inventory, as properly priced homes will go fast.
“My only advice is if there is anybody out there who has considered selling or the thought has crossed their mind, now is the time, because inventory is low right now,” he said. “Houses aren’t staying on the market for long at all. We’re having some sell the day they’re listed.”