BECKLEY, W.Va -- Terri Hale has been promoted to general manager of The Register-Herald in Beckley, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph and The Times West Virginian in Fairmont.
A veteran newspaper executive, she presently serves as the advertising director for the papers, which are owned by parent company CNHI, LLC.
“Terri is a talented and experienced newspaper executive who has shown excellent leadership qualities,” said CNHI Regional Executive Fred Scheller. "Her ability to adjust to industry changes is notable and will enable us to continue to operate a profitable and community-minded newspaper.”
Hale’s newspaper career began at the Register-Herald in 1979 when former publisher Frank Wood hired her to work in the advertising department.
“I wanted a place to come where I could have a career and longevity,” Hale said. “The newspaper is such a part of people’s daily lives and Frank gave me an opportunity.”
From 1980 to 1995 she served in ad management positions at the Record-Herald before becoming the advertising director of the Daily Telegraph in Bluefield and then regional ad executive for CNHI papers in Kentucky as well as West Virginia.
She was appointed to her present advertising director position for The Register-Herald, Daily Telegraph and Times West Virginian in 2016.
Hale said she is excited about her expanded role of general manager for the three papers and plans to strengthen their ties to the communities they serve .
"I look forward to meeting new people and seeing what we can do to help the newspapers make our communities a better place to live, to work, to do business and to play," said Hale.
The newspaper industry has seen significant technology and audience changes since Hale began her career 43 years ago, but she said the core mission of providing news and advertising content of value to readers has not changed.
"We, like so many other businesses, are adapting and changing,” she said. “My responsibility is to make our local newspapers better for our readers and to help the community have a strong voice in that commitment.”
Hale and her husband John have been married for 43 years. They have a son and three grandchildren.
Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in 22 states. For more information about CNHI, please visit www.cnhi.com.