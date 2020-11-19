The Star Beacon seeks an experienced newspaper professional who is proven in sales and management to lead its audience and distribution team in Ashtabula, Ohio as well as its Pennsylvania sister publication, the New Castle News.
The Star Beacon is a five-day newspaper with a circulation of 8,500. In addition to the newspaper, we publish a six-day replica e-edition and a website, www.starbeacon.com. We also have a delivery agreement with the Cleveland Plain Dealer to distribute the Plain Dealer, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times in our Ohio market.
The New Castle News is a five-day newspaper with a circulation of 7,500. In addition to the newspaper, we publish a six-day replica e-edition and a website, www.ncnewsonline.com.
Our director will lead a veteran staff to grow readership and revenue in competitive markets. We expect someone who will design and implement marketing strategies that build home-delivery and single-copy sales. This person will manage all aspects of subscription fulfillment and renewal; promotional activities; distribution systems; and circulation metrics. The director must be familiar with the latest AAM rules and guidelines. This individual must lead by example, set benchmarks and build our coverage.
Candidates should have a circulation management background that includes budgeting and developing business strategy. We need someone with a record of meeting revenue targets and effective expense management. Also essential are strong organizational, communication and leadership skills. Above all, our audience director must possess a creative approach to circulation and audience development, and an unwavering commitment to customer service.
Ashtabula borders Lake Erie and features a historic harbor where the Ashtabula River flows into the lake. It is 50 miles east of Cleveland in a region known for its beaches, parks, wineries and outdoor activities such as boating, camping and fishing. The area is served by the regional Ashtabula County Medical Center hospital and a branch campus of Kent State University.
Interested candidates should email a resume and cover letter to Group Publisher Sharon Sorg, 52 S. Dock St., Sharon, Pa. 16146 or by email at ssorg@starbeacon.com.
The Star Beacon and the New Castle News are CNHI newspapers. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products.. For more information about CNHI, please visit www.cnhi.com.